How sweet it is! Katherine Heigl likes her mornings filled with extra love from her three adorable children. The actress, 38, shared a snap of her daily routine with her trio, Adalaide Marie Hope, 5, Naleigh, 8, and Joshua Bishop Jr., 3 months, on Wednesday, April 5.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"My morning snuggle buddies!" the Unforgettable star, who is married to singer Josh Kelley, captioned the photo. "My favorite way to start the day is with these three!"

It's been a fun-filled week for the tight-knit family, who celebrated middle child Adalaide's 5th birthday on Monday, April 3. On her daughter's special day, the devoted mom shared a sweet message about the child she and Kelley, 37, adopted in December 2012.

"It is my sassy, fiery, break dancing, bug loving, whip smart, fiercely loyal, daddy's girls' birthday!" Heigl wrote on Instagram, along with a pic of her snuggling with her daughter. "HAPPY 5TH BIRTHDAY ADALAIDE MARIE HOPE KELLEY! I am so incredibly grateful for the light, the love, the laughter, the purpose, the joy and the grace you have brought to my life! Thank God the world has a girl like you to show us how it's done!"



