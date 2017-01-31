Snuggling up! Katherine Heigl has a lot to be thankful for, including her newborn baby boy and her “extraordinary” husband, Josh Kelley.

The mom-of-three wished her hubby a happy 37th birthday on Monday, January 30, with a heartfelt message, and adorable snapshot of him cradling their son, Joshua Bishop.



“How @joshbkelley is finishing off his birthday, with sleepy snuggles from his namesake!” she captioned the photo, in which Kelley is smiling broadly as his son sleeps on his chest. “Could not be more grateful for this extraordinary man and for this extraordinary day that he was born! Happy Birthday to the sexiest, funniest, smartest, most talented, charming man I have ever met! Oh and he's not too shabby in the Dad department either...is there ANYTHING the man can not do??!!!”



As Us Weekly reported, the pair welcomed their third child (they are also parents to daughters Naleigh and Adelaide, who they adopted in 2009 and 2012 respectively) earlier this year.



Heigl, 38, confirmed they were expecting in June, and Kelley told Us he was “excited” about the “super new” experience they were about to go through.



Their daughters were also looking forward to becoming big sisters.

”They're so excited," Heigl told ET back in August. "For them, it's an 'out of sight, out of mind' thing. They'll forget about it for a while and then suddenly be like, 'Hey, have you had that baby yet?'"



Heigl and singer Kelley, 36, met on set of his "Only You" music video in 2005 and tied the knot in December 2007.



