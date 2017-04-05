Mini-me! Katie Holmes and her adorable daughter Suri hit up the hair salon on Tuesday, April 4, and the actress shared a photo of their super cute pampering session.

The duo paid a visit to top New York stylist DJ Quintero, where Holmes happily snapped a black and white selfie of trio.

Suri, 10, looked the spitting image of her famous mom in the shot, in which she’s playing with a bow in her hair and wearing a pretty patterned dress.

Holmes is in the background smiling for the camera, with Quintero leaning in for the photo too.

#salondays @djquintero @sergenormant 🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

The Kennedys: After Camelot star captioned the image with a simple hashtag. “#salongdays.”

Suri bares a striking resemblance to her mom now, but also when she was a little girl.

The 38-year-old recently shared a throwback photo of herself and it looked exactly like her daughter.

#tbt my big brother and me #proudsister 💕💕💕 @stjohnsjesuit A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

Holmes, who shares Suri, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, recently opened up about the reason behind moving from acting to directing.

“This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be," she told Town & Country magazine. "The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that's when we're getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!