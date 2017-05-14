Katie Holmes kissed her daughter, Suri Cruise, in a sweet Mother’s Day photo she posted on Instagram on Sunday, May 14.

The single mom, 38, planted a kiss on her 11-year-old’s elbow as the pair lay back and relaxed on a comforter in the black-and white-photo.

The Kennedys: After Camelot star — who divorced Suri’s father, Tom Cruise, in 2012 — posted another monochromatic pic on Sunday that showed her daughter standing next to her as she was being fitted in a strapless Marchesa dress.

“Happy Mother’s Day!!!!! #blessed,” Holmes captioned the pic. She shared a third Mother’s Day post on Instagram of a painting that showed footprints — possibly hers and Suri’s — stamped all over a canvas in various colors.

Holmes, who directed an episode of the Kennedys miniseries as well as the 2016 film All We Had, said in an interview in March that she wants to make a career shift toward directing for her daughter’s sake.

“This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be,” she told Town & Country magazine. “The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that’s when we’re getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

