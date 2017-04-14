Mommy’s little girl! Katie Holmes took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of daughter Suri Cruise on Thursday, April 13. The actress shared the nostalgic black-and-white photo with her 800,000 followers.

In the picture, Suri poses in a grass-filled field. She has one hand in her hair and uses the other to carry her shoes. “#tbt my sweet angel,” Holmes captioned the photo, followed by a series of pink bow emojis.

#tbt my sweet angel 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

The Dawson’s Creek alum posted the photo of young Suri, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, the same day that Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Holmes and longtime secret boyfriend Jamie Foxx are finally ready to “go public” as a couple.

As previously reported, though the duo have been romantically involved for years, Holmes’ desire to stay out of the public eye has forced them to avoid paparazzi sightings with elaborately executed plans. “Katie is tired of playing the hiding game,” a source says.

On Sunday, April 2, they were spotted dining at a New York City restaurant, one night before Foxx flew to Budapest to film his upcoming movie, Robin Hood.

