Hello, sunshine! Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, are having the ultimate beach vacation ahead of Suri's 11th birthday on Tuesday, April 18.

The Kennedys After Camelot actress, 38, shared several Instagram photos and videos from the tropical getaway with her extended family. In one pic, Suri wears a big green bow and shows off a huge smile while posing with her mom and three other family members. “#family #love #gratitude,” Holmes captioned the Sunday, April 16, snapshot.



#family #love #gratitude ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

The Dawson’s Creek alum later shared another snap of herself and her “sweetie” Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The mother-daughter duo posed together on the beach with Suri in a white dress and Holmes in a printed Isabel Marant jumpsuit and Madewell tortoise-shell sunglasses.

The group enjoyed some fun activities during the beach vacay. Holmes posted a slo-mo clip of Suri throwing a football with two of her cousins. In the video, the little fashionista proves she has quite the arm and hurls the ball right to one of the boys. He then tosses it back to Suri, who easily catches it. The Batman Begins star captioned it with several strong arm emojis and hearts.

💪💪💪💪💪💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

They also tried out parasailing! In another pic posted by Holmes, three people soar into the air under a red, white and blue balloon. “…come fly with me #family #love #cousins #memories #dreams,” the actress wrote.

...come fly with me 💕💕💕 #family #love #cousins #memories #dreams thank u @tfretti for the photo A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

