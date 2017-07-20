Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Mother-daughter date! Katie Holmes took her daughter, Suri, to Dear Evan Hansen in NYC on Wednesday, July 17.

After the Broadway show, the pair snapped a photo with lead actor Ben Platt. Last month, the Pitch Perfect actor, 23, won a Tony in the Best Lead Actor in a Musical category for his work.

In the pic, the Dawson's Creek alum, 38, and Suri, 11, smile big with Platt indoors. Holmes went without makeup while Suri looked adorable with a big pink hair bow.

Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise welcomed Suri in April 2006. The pair ended their five-year marriage in 2012. In August 2014, Holmes alluded to the split and opened up about raising Suri during an interview with the Today show.

"I never really look back. I just approach life [taking] it one day at a time. I'm really excited about where I am right now. I've had some really wonderful creative experiences. I'm just really grateful," she told Matt Lauer at the time.

She added that although she can't give Suri the "gift of normalcy," she tries her best. "I try very hard because I'm very grateful for my upbringing, my parents, my siblings. I try to do what they did for me for my little one," she said.

Holmes has since moved on with Jamie Foxx. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March 2015 that they had been secretly dating for two years. In May, a source told Us that the two are still "very serious."



