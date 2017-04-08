Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River, had the funniest reaction when she tried Nutella for the first time.

The American Idol alum shared a cute video on Instagram on Saturday, April 8, documenting the sweet moment as her 2-year-old bit into a piece of toast topped with the chocolate and hazelnut spread.

"River, do you like Nutella?" Clarkson, 34, asked.

"Yeah," River replied and then she did an adorable little shimmy, prompting a laugh from her mom.

Clarkson, who welcomed son Remington "Remy" Alexander with husband Brandon Blackstock last April, wrote the hit song "Piece by Piece" about her husband's bond with their firstborn child, and her own absent father, Stephen Clarkson.

"Watching my husband love on his daughter all the time, you know, go to her events and just be there and, like, be present is, like, hard to watch but beautiful to watch," Clarkson told Ryan Seacrest in an emotional radio interview in February 2016. "I know that my kids are going to have that. Y'all are going to make me cry on this interview, I'm so glad you can't see me."

The Grammy winner also wrote a children's book inspired by her daughter, called River Rose and the Magical Lullaby.

Clarkson revealed last November that she's the happiest she's ever been after struggling with fame at the start of her career.

"I was in a very dark place for a long time," she told Good Housekeeping. But now with Blackstock and their two kids, as well as his two children from a previous relationship, she's found her bliss.

"The fact that I've managed to find a husband who understands and respects everything I do is astonishing," she said. "The fact that I have these four beautiful kids. … I just lucked out."

