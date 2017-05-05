TOP 5

STORIES

Exclusive

Kelly Rowland Opens Up About Mom Guilt and Her Favorite Moment With Son Titan

By Us Weekly Staff
Kelly Rowland and Titan Rowland attend the premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Sing" on December 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland felt lost. After welcoming son Titan with husband Tim Witherspoon in November 2014, the Destiny's Child singer, 36, says she was frustrated. She asked her Ob-Gyn, Dr. Tristan Bickman, for an instruction manual but learned none existed. "She said somebody should write it, and I said, 'Oh, we gonna do it!'"

Th result is their new guide, Whoa, Baby!, out now. Rowland — who's partnering with Band-Aid on their new "Stick With It" campaign to inspire people to persevere through setbacks — spoke with Us Weekly about the book, mom guilt and life with Titan, 2.

Us Weekly: What do you hope readers will get out of this book?
Kelly Rowland: That they'll feel prepared. All these things were happening to me that I didn't have information for.

Us: As a new mom, did you experience mom guilt?
KR: Yes. When Titan was about 3 months, I took a trip to Paris, and I remember feeling like, "Oh, my God, I'm away from my child." But it's important for us to make time for ourselves.

Us: Favorite mom moment?
KR: The first time Titan told me he loved me. It made me cry hard. I was like, "That's a piece of me that my husband and I made and he's expressing his love." It was the most beautiful sound.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!