Kelly Rowland felt lost. After welcoming son Titan with husband Tim Witherspoon in November 2014, the Destiny's Child singer, 36, says she was frustrated. She asked her Ob-Gyn, Dr. Tristan Bickman, for an instruction manual but learned none existed. "She said somebody should write it, and I said, 'Oh, we gonna do it!'"

Th result is their new guide, Whoa, Baby!, out now. Rowland — who's partnering with Band-Aid on their new "Stick With It" campaign to inspire people to persevere through setbacks — spoke with Us Weekly about the book, mom guilt and life with Titan, 2.

Us Weekly: What do you hope readers will get out of this book?

Kelly Rowland: That they'll feel prepared. All these things were happening to me that I didn't have information for.

Us: As a new mom, did you experience mom guilt?

KR: Yes. When Titan was about 3 months, I took a trip to Paris, and I remember feeling like, "Oh, my God, I'm away from my child." But it's important for us to make time for ourselves.

Us: Favorite mom moment?

KR: The first time Titan told me he loved me. It made me cry hard. I was like, "That's a piece of me that my husband and I made and he's expressing his love." It was the most beautiful sound.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!