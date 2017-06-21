Red hot! Kevin Hart shared a photo of his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, baring her baby bump during a family vacation in Hawaii on Tuesday, June 20.



In the snap, Parrish, 32, shows off her growing tummy in a red bikini and wraps her arm around Hart, 37, who rocks a maroon, patterned bathing suit. “#Hawaii #Harts,” the comedian captioned the pic.

The Ride Along actor also shared a family photo with Parrish and his kids Hendrix, 9, and Heaven, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart, before they all headed to a luau. In the pic, the mom-to-be covered up her bump in a flowy pink dress.

#Harts #LuauSwag #hawaii A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

They truly made it a family affair since Hart’s dad, Henry, came along for the trip, too. The Central Intelligence actor posed for a pic with his “pops” on the island vacay.

Parrish also snapped a selfie for her own Instagram account out in the Hawaii sunshine, and the model definitely had that pregnancy glow. “Caught a few rays today. I just feel like it’s never enough.. Tomorrow is another day,” she wrote.

Hart announced that the couple are expecting their first child together in an Instagram post on Mother’s Day. “Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day. #Harts #Blessed,” he captioned a selfie of the couple, revealing they are having a son.

The couple, who have been dating since 2009, tied the knot last August in a romantic ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

