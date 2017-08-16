Baby makes five! Kim Kardashian confirmed in a new interview that she and husband Kanye West are trying to have a third child.

"I hope so," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, told The Hollywood Reporter in her family's new cover story. It is unclear when the interview was conducted.

"There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything," Kardashian continued. "We're definitely trying. We are hoping so."

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, are already parents of daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 20 months.

Though she has yet to confirm the news, Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July that the reality star has turned to surrogacy after two high-risk pregnancies. A twentysomething San Diego mother was referred to Kardashian and West, 40, by an agency, and is expected to give birth to the stars' third bundle of joy in January 2018, a source exclusively told Us.

After giving birth to North, Kardashian opened up about her struggle with the potentially life-threatening condition placenta accreta. "My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!" she wrote on her website. "My mom [Kris Jenner] was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life!"

