Too cute! Kim Kardashian visited her makeup artist Joyce Bonelli in the hospital to meet Bonelli’s newborn twin boys.

In a sweet Instagram video posted by Bonelli on Friday, December 30, Kardashian can be seen giving both boys a kiss on their forehead.



“👼🏻👼🏻The Boys 'First Kiss' From Auntie KiKi💙 @kimkardashian WELOVEYEEWW❤💋 #BonelliTavernitiTwins #ILOVEMYFAMILY 🙏🏻,” the makeup guru captioned the adorable black-and-white video.



Bonelli, who shares the twins with husband Ben Taverniti, is also the mom of son Zeplin. Bonelli also shared an intimate snap of herself breastfeeding both twins at the same time on Instagram.

Kardashian has been keeping a low profile but was spotted at her mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party. The bash marked one of her first post-robbery appearances. The Selfish author went into hiding after being robbed at gunpoint by five masked men in Paris this past October.



The reality star posed for photos at the party with pals such as Paris Hilton. Her husband, Kanye West, also posted a family photo with Kardashian and their two kids, North and Saint West, on Twitter, marking one of their first family photos since West’s hospitalization last month. The foursome were also spotted at The Nutcracker ahead of the holiday.

