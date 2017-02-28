Adorable attitude! Kim Kardashian shared a series of seriously cute selfies with her son Saint West on Monday, February 27.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star treated her followers to some snaps of her baby boy sitting in his high chair and glaring at the lens.

But while his famous mom, 36, posed for the camera, the tot was perfecting a pout of his very own.

“Look at his cheeks and angry face. LOL,” Kardashian captioned one Twitter pic of one-year-old Saint looking less than impressed at the selfie session.

On Instagram she shared a couple more where he looks a little happier and is even reaching up to give his mamma's face a squeeze.

“Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago. Scroll through,” the mom-of-two wrote.

A few days earlier she was playing on Snapchat with her son and used one filter to turn him into a pooch.

In the video, the tiny tike could be heard trying to say “dog” as he looked at himself sporting ears and a little black nose.

