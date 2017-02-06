Half of my beautiful family ❤❤❤❤ missing my twins! @kroybiermann @kroyjaggerbiermann @kashbiermann @briellebiermann @arianabiermann A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

Don’t mess with mama! Kim Zolciak took to Snapchat on Sunday, February 5, to slam a woman who asked her children to be quiet during a beach vacation in Turks and Caicos.



The Don’t Be Tardy star, 38 — who shares Brielle, 19, Ariana, 15, KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with husband Kroy Biermann — told fans that she did not appreciate the stranger reprimanding her lively brood.



"This lady on the beach came up to me and said, 'Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It's a very quiet peaceful beach.' Bitch, what? They're 4 and 5,” Zolciak said on Snapchat, referring to sons KJ and Kash. “We've been nothing but respectful. I told her, 'Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f--king chair to the other end of the beach.'”

According to the outspoken “Google Me” singer, she and her family (minus her twins, who did not go on the trip) got up and left before the argument could escalate.



“I said, 'That's OK, bitch, because we're leaving.' She's like, 'I'm not asking you to leave.' I honestly told her, 'You might want to f--king loosen up, lady,’” Zolciak continued. “I said, 'This is a beach that a lot of people pay a lot of money to stay here and enjoy the beach and if you don't like it, f--king go somewhere else. It's life.'"

Next, the Kashmere Kollections Skincare founder shared a short video showing KJ looking somber after being scolded. "So KJ's tryin to be really quiet and respectful, but his feelings are hurt, which makes me really mad,” Zolciak told her fans as her teen daughter Brielle is overheard shouting, “F--ker!” in the background.



Despite the incident, Zolciak and crew still enjoyed their time in the Caribbean. The reality TV clan enjoyed a whole lot of fun in the sun and went kayaking and paddleboarding, among other outdoor activities.



“Half of my beautiful family ❤❤❤❤,” she captioned a sweet Instagram snap of herself, Kroy, 31, and their kids posing in front of the crystal blue ocean. “Missing my twins!”

