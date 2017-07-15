Kash is a trooper! Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Thursday, July 13, to share an update on her 4-year-old son's health after he underwent emergency surgery for a dog bite to his face earlier this year.

"Just left Dr Williams office (said I wasn't going to post but I just have too) I'm feeling so blessed," the Don't Be Tardy star, 39, captioned a sweet photo of Kash with his doctor. "He is Kash's plastic surgeon! He performed the surgery the night Kash was bit! He said, 'He is pleased with his progress and he doesn't feel he will need additional surgeries' THANK YOU GOD and Thank you Dr Williams for your magical hands."



Reflecting upon her son's injuries, Zolciak continued, "Kash's face was broken and had to be pieced literally back together and due to all the swelling/trauma you don't know for several weeks if more surgery is needed in order to align the face. Well we just got the news we were hoping for! This is nothing short of a divine intervention. Thank you for all your prayers you have no idea how much they truly helped! Upwards and Onwards."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her husband, Kroy Biermann, rushed Kash to the hospital immediately after the attack in April. She has since continued to provide updates on social media, including a close-up photo of Kash's swollen, bruised cheeks.



Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Having a positive attitude is super important," Zolciak wrote in May. "I taught him that, but he taught me to trust in the process EVERY step of the way. I'm such a control freak and in this situation I was completely out of control."



The TV personality and the NFL pro, who wed in November 2011, also share kids Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, 6, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3. (Brielle and Ariana are Zolciak's daughters from a previous relationship, but Biermann adopted them in 2013.)

