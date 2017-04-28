Kim Zolciak Shares Update on Son Kash One Week After Dog Attack

Little Kash is back in action! Kim Zolciak updated fans on Snapchat on Friday, April 28, that her son is going be OK after suffering traumatic injuries from a dog bite last weekend.



"Just left the doctor with my niño Kashew," she said in a Snap video. "All is good."

The mom of six gave fans a glimpse of the 4-year-old. "Here's my hand, everybody," Kash can be heard saying in the video while playing with Hungry Hippos at the doctors. "Thank you!"

David Livingston/Getty Images

As previously reported, Kash was bit by a dog and had to undergo emergency surgery. "I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare," she wrote on Instagram on April 23. "My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life."

After Kash was released from the hospital and on the mend, the Don’t Be Tardy star penned an emotional note to her husband, Kroy Biermann.

“I don't know what I would do without you @kroybiermann," the Bravo star, 38, captioned an Instagram pic of Kroy in the hospital with their son. "Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair...Those were the least of our worries."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!