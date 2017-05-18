A learning experience! Kim Zolciak raved that her 4-year-old son, Kash, helped her stay strong and keep the faith during his recovery from an emergency surgery following a scary dog bite.



The Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, shared a photo on Wednesday, May 17, of her son swimming underwater in a pool and flashing the peace sign. “Kash has taught me so much these last 3 weeks, who would have thought a 4 year old could teach a 38 (almost 39 on Friday) year old so much,” she captioned the post. “Having a positive attitude is super important I taught him that, but he taught me to trust in the process EVERY step of the way. I’m such a control freak and in this situation I was completely out of control."

Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com

The reality star revealed that Kash, whom she shares with husband Kroy Biermann, will finally be returning to school after the incident, which occurred in late April. “I love you my nugget!! He can swim finally, back to school today, and is healing nicely!” she continued. "GOD IS SO GOOD and so are all of you. The power of prayer is something I tell ya.”

Zolciak previously shared a photo of Kash’s injuries on May 9 and said he will have no lasting effects from the surgery. In the pic, he had bruising around his left eye, scratches on his cheek and a bandage over the bridge of his nose. “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote at the time. “In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!