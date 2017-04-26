Kash is a trooper! Kim Zolciak took to Snapchat on Wednesday, April 26, to give fans an update on her 4-year-old son's recovery after he underwent emergency surgery for a dog bite over the weekend.

"Just wanted to give you guys a little update on Kash," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 38, said in a video message. "He's healing super fast, much quicker than we all anticipated. So, thank you guys for all your prayers, and I'll keep you updated for sure!"

Zolciak captioned the video, "Update on my baby."

As previously reported, the former Bravo star revealed on Instagram on Sunday, April 23, that Kash was recuperating after spending "a couple hours" in the operating room. "The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare," she wrote. "My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life."

A few days later, Zolciak thanked her husband, Kroy Biermann, for his love and support amid Kash's hospitalization. "I don't know what I would do without you @kroybiermann," she gushed.



The Don't Be Tardy star and the former NFL player also share Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, 5, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3. (Brielle and Ariana are Zolciak's daughters from a previous relationship, but Biermann adopted the girls.)



