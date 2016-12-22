Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant pose for a photo during a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals at STAPLES Center on March 09, 2016 in Los Angeles. Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images

So cute! Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, shared an adorable photo of their newborn daughter, Bianka Bella, on Instagram on Wednesday, December 21.

"@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel," the former Lakers star, 38, captioned a sweet photo that showed the couple's third daughter wrapped in a pale pink blanket and wearing a knitted bonnet.



Vanessa, 34, posted the same pic and the couple also shared her birth details: Bianka was born on December 5, weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel ❤ Bianka Bella Bryant December 5, 2016 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

Kobe and Vanessa are also the parents of daughters Natalia Diamante, 13, and Gianna Maria-Onore, 10.



The NBA all-star, who retired in April after 20 years on the court, and his wife of 15 years announced they were expecting in July, posting a picture on Instagram of a onesie with the words "Baby Mamba" on it. (Bryant's nickname is the Black Mamba.)



“Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!!” Kobe captioned the photo. The cute snap also featured a tiny pair of red-and-black sneakers and a red bow.



The basketball great and the model met in November 1999, when he was 21 and she was 17 and a senior in high school. They wed in 2001 but 10 years later Vanessa filed for divorce amid reports that Kobe had cheated on her. They later reconciled and called off their divorce in January 2013.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



