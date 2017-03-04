Leave it to Penelope Disick to give us the Kardashian inside scoop. The adorable 4-year-old was caught ranking her aunts in Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat video on Friday, March 3.



In the cute clip, a shy "P" can be seen talking to her dad, Scott Disick, and aunt Khloé Kardashian, 32, while Kim films their conversation.

“Kiki is the nicest and friendliest,” Disick, 33, can be heard repeating back to his daughter in the Snapchat, before Kim, 36, interjects: "That’s what you said, P? And Koko is the craziest with the biggest butt in the whole family?”

“She does have the biggest butt,” Kim adds before panning to her sister Khloé’s derriere.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kourtney, 37, also posted a sweet photo reading to her little girl on Instagram on Friday, March 3, and took to her blog to reveal the bedtime routine that works for her.

“Having a bedtime routine works really well in our house,” the mom of three shared. “I try to always be there to do bedtime, no matter how busy my day is. Ending our day together and praying before we go to sleep is a big part of our routine.”

Missing our Nantucket nights. ✨ Our bedtime routine, on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

As she tucks her kids into bed, Kourtney shared that she reads books to Penelope, Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, including Pastor Judah and Chelsea Smith’s I Will Follow Jesus Bible Storybook.



“The kids love reading and I think this step helps wind down the energy from the day,” she wrote.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!