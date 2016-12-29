When it comes to driving with kids, Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard don’t mess around. The 36-year-old mother of Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2, opened up to Us Weekly about traveling with tots while discussing her latest ad with Enterprise, set to debut on Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2, during the NHL Centennial Classic and the NHL Winter Classic hockey games.

“Nobody screams and cries in a car in this family,” Bell tells Us. “Well, also because Dad will pull the car over on the highway and say we’re not driving until people stop screaming because that’s what his mom did to him.”

Courtesy of Enterprise

The Good Place actress is a fan of the trick not just because it works, but also because “there’s no yelling involved, and the kids don’t want to sit on the edge of the highway. It’s up to them.”

To avoid any potential issues from arising in the first place, Bell stocks the car with activity books, small toys and snacks. “You also have to understand what their capacity is for sitting still,” she offers.

The Veronica Mars star knows that when it comes to parenthood, some battles aren’t worth fighting. “I just let my car get granola all over it because I’m like, ‘Well, this is the time in my life where my car is just going to be covered in granola,’ and I can either fight that for the next five years or I can just surrender and be OK with it, and I’ve chosen to surrender,” she admits. “Everything is easier in acceptance mode.”

