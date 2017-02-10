All modesty went completely out the window when Kristin Cavallari became a parent. The mom of Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and 14-month-old Saylor tells Us Weekly Video she’s a pro at pumping breast milk in the car— “I’d hold my boob up and then I’d drive with one hand” — and on airplanes. “The people I was sitting next to knew something was going on,” says the Balancing in Heels author. “They definitely were like ‘What is she doing!?’"

Watch the video above to hear Cavallari, Mila Kunis, Olivia Wilde, Kim Kardashian and other celebrity mamas share personal stories about breastfeeding their little ones.

Thank you @inspirato for this gorgeous view while I pump 🙌🏻 #DutyCalls #Inspirato A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Apr 7, 2016 at 3:15pm PDT

In April 2016, a bikini-clad Cavallari, 29, shared an Instagram of herself preparing to use her Medela Freestyle hands-free breast pump. She captioned the pic: “#DutyCalls.”

The Laguna Beach alum, who shares her kids with Chicago Bears quarterback husband Jay Cutler, says Camden and Jaxon dote on their little sister. “They definitely instinctually know and kind of pick up on that she’s a girl and they’re sweeter with her,” she told Us this past December. “The boys will hit and punch each other all day long, but they’ve never hurt Saylor. They’re so sweet and sensitive with her. It’s really nice to see.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



