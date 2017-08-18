How about that! Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood are both expecting babies. The bandmates announced the news with a cute Instagram photo of their children playing together on Thursday, August 17.

"Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!" the band, which also includes Charles Kelley, captioned the pic on their official account. "We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!"

Scott, 31, and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, are already parents of 4-year-old daughter, Eisele. In June 2016, Scott tearfully revealed during a Good Morning America appearance that she had a miscarriage the previous fall.



“This is something that is still not talked about very often. I also feel like there’s this pressure that you’re just supposed to be able to snap your fingers and continue to walk through life like it never happened,” she said at the time. “I’m a different mom to [Eisele] now. I hug her a lot tighter.”

Haywood, 35, and his wife, Kelli Cashiola, are parents of son Cash, 2.



The new additions will have more than just Eisele and Cash to play with. Kelley, 35, and his wife, Cassie, share 18-month-old son, Ward Charles.

