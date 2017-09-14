Pink overload! Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, who is pregnant with twins, revealed on Thursday, September 14, that she is expecting not one, but two little girls.

"We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls! Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls," the 31-year-old wrote via Instagram. "Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can't wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!"

We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls! Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls. Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can't wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely! A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The "Need You Now" singer also posted a pic of two baby skirts — and one for her! The outfit included matching shoes, too.

Scott, who previously suffered a miscarriage, announced last month that her daughter Eisele, 4, was going to be a big sister in February 2018.

"We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele) for these precious BABIES to arrive," she wrote on August 18. "It's truly a miracle. Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility."

As previously reported, Scott's band member Dave Haywood is also expecting a second child with his wife, Kelli Cashiola.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.