He's coming clean! Laguna Beach alum Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the news in an Instagram video on Monday, June 5.

In the clip, Torriero, 30, and the pregnant mom-to-be popped a balloon to reveal blue confetti inside of it.

"@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct!" the reality star wrote. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2004, first shared their happy baby news with a sonogram photo in April.



@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct! A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Torriero isn't the only Laguna Beach star that is preparing for a baby boy. Last week, Lauren Conrad revealed that she and her husband, William Tell, are expecting a son, too.

Their former costars Jason Wahler, Whitney Port and Heidi Montag are also gearing up to become first-time parents. Audrina Patridge already has daughter Kira, 11 months, and Kristin Cavallari is mom of Camden, 4, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 18 months.

