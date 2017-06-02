Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It’s a boy! Lake Bell has welcomed her second child with husband Scott Campbell, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. The little guy’s name and birthdate have yet to be announced.

The Secret Life of Pets voice actress, 38, and Campbell, a tattoo artist, are also the parents of daughter Nova, 2.

Bell revealed she was expecting her second child by debuting her baby bump in December at the AG + Vanity Fair Opening of Saved in L.A. in a fitted black dress.

The proud parents met on set of How to Make It in America in 2011 and tied the knot in June 2013.

“She’s truly the coolest person I know,” Bell told Us of her daughter in September 2016. “If anything, it's hard juggling that whole thing. Work, being a mom. That juggling and balancing thing is so right and real and so profound in my daily life that I'm still trying to figure it out.”

