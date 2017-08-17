Lake Bell Reveals Her Second Child Is a Boy: Find Out His Name!

Lake Bell is opening up about her newborn! The 38-year-old actress, who gave birth to her second bundle of joy in June with husband Scott Campbell, revealed that the couple welcomed a baby boy named Ozzy (short for Osgood) during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, August 16.



Bell, who showed off her post-baby body in a green, formfitting dress, revealed that the couple didn’t plan their second pregnancy. (They are already parents of Daughter Nova, 2.)

“It was one of those things where my husband and I were so excited to have just one kid,” the New York City native said. “We have a beautiful daughter, Nova. She's awesome — named after the Chevy, obviously. It's also celestial, but you know what I mean — more so the Chevy. We were so excited to travel the world. We were like, 'We're going to be modern. We don't have to have two kids.'"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When the late-night host, 49, asked why the couple’s plans had changed, the actress quipped, "We had sexual intercourse."

And while the proud parents are elated over their new addition, the What Happens In Vegas actress said their daughter is having a difficult time welcoming her baby brother.

"She's having some trouble,” Bell said of Nova. “She plays with the baby dolls and stuff, so I thought it was going to be a shoo-in — like a real, live baby doll. She's having trouble with it."

Nevertheless, Bell says Ozzy has changed her life "so vastly" since his arrival. "There's so much wrangling and so many logistics. Your marriage turns into just a logistics conversation. The other day — and I promise this is without hyperbole; this really happened—we were going through our schedules," she told Kimmel. "So, we really made a moment in our schedule to plan our schedule.”

The No Strings Attached star and Campbell got engaged in March 2012 and tied the knot in June 2013.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.