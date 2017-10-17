Lake Bell Explains Why She Won’t ‘Lose’ Herself in Motherhood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lake Bell loves her kids, but she also loves her being away from them too.

The mom of Nova, 2, and 5-month-old Ozzy (with tattoo artist Scott Campbell) didn’t feel an ounce of guilt for attending Elle’s Women in Hollywood Celebration sponsored by L’Oréal Paris and Calvin Klein in Beverly Hills on Monday, October 16.

“I feel really empowered and excited because my babies are safe at home with my husband,” the I Do . . . Until I Don’t actress told Us Weekly. “You have to have moments where you go out or else you lose yourself.”

Bell, who welcomed an 11-pound baby in June, looked svelte in a fitted red dress. But the 38-year-old admitted she has a secret weapon.“I wear Spanx a lot,” Bell told Us. “I also do physical therapy and I try to work out.”

Before rushing into the L’Oréal sponsored event for a glass of wine, Bell revealed that while Nova now plays second mommy to Ozzy, the toddler was unsure of her little brother when he came home from the hospital. “She’s a very nurturing person,” Bell said. “But at first she was sort of like, ‘I don’t want to nurture something that’s taking the attention away from me.’ Now she’s on board with that concept!”

Bell opened up in August about how her life has changed “so vastly” since Ozzy’s arrival. “There’s so much wrangling and so many logistics. Your marriage turns into just a logistics conversation,” she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “The other day — and I promise this is without hyperbole; this really happened — we were going through our schedules. So, we really made a moment in our schedule to plan our schedule.

