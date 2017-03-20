President Donald Trump's ninth grandchild is on the way! Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, are expecting their first child together, the couple told People magazine on Monday, March 20. They are expecting a baby boy this September. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

"We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool," the businessman and first son, 33, told the outlet.



Bobby Bank/WireImage

The former Inside Edition producer, 33, is in her second trimester. "I was exhausted in the beginning," she told People. "It surprised me, because I'm a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn't believe it would actually happen to me. It really affected me. But I'm feeling really good now."

Lara told the site she isn't nervous about becoming a first-time mom. "I knew I always wanted kids someday," she said. "Eric's going to be an amazing dad. The nieces and nephews love hanging with him. He's the cool uncle. He's watched Frozen many times."

As for how the president, 70, reacted to the news? "Eric's dad was so excited that we were worried he'd blurt it out at a press conference," Lara joked.

Donald is already a grandfather of eight. Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, share Kai, 9, Donald III, 8, Tristan, 5, Spencer, 4, and Chloe, 2. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, share Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 11 months.

Lara and Eric married at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2014.

