Laura Prepon and Ben Foster attend the Kia Supper Suite Hosts The Creative Coalition's Annual Spotlight Awards on January 22, 2017 in Park City, Utah. Credit: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Baby on board! Laura Prepon is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Foster, sources tell Us Weekly.

The Orange Is the New Black actress, 36, showed off her baby bump at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. An eyewitness tells Us that Prepon avoided alcohol and was drinking only water at the IMDB Lounge on Monday, January 23, and that on Sunday night she was spotted enjoying pizza while again skipping the alcohol.



Us confirmed the actors were engaged this past October. The former That '70s Show actress showed off her diamond engagement ring as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the L.A. premiere of The Girl on the Train on October 4.



The parents to-be first stepped out together in July 2016 after spending a romantic weekend in Cape May, New Jersey. A source told Us at the time that Prepon “was holding onto Ben and was all over him” while they enjoyed each other’s company at at the Ugly Mug pub. “They were really close, talking and laughing.”



This will be the first child for Prepon, who previously dated Christopher Masterson and Scott Michael Foster. Ben, 34, was previously engaged to Robin Wright.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!