Her story is no longer unwritten! Lauren Conrad has given birth to her first child. The Laguna Beach alum and her husband, William Tell, welcomed son Liam James Tell on Wednesday, July 5, a source confirms to Us Weekly.



The new mom posted about the news in an Instagram post. “He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!” she captioned a picture of a cross stitch depicting the family.

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Conrad, 31, revealed on New Year's Day that she and Tell, 37, were starting their family.

The Paper Crown designer was the guest of honor at a baby shower on May 20. She showed off her bump in a striped dress as she celebrated with friends poolside. "So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life!" she captioned an Instagram photo. "They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today."

Conrad and Tell, who was in the band Something Corporate from 2001 to 2004, first met when the reality star was 16. They went on a blind date 10 years later and tied the knot in September 2014.

"What a perfect way to start our lives together; surrounded by the people we love most," the couple told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement at the time.



