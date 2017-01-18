Take notes. Lauren Conrad, who’s expecting her first child with husband William Tell, took to her official website on Tuesday, January 17, to give a lesson in pregnancy etiquette, listing several things you should never say to a mom-to-be.



The Hills alum, 30, was inspired to write the post because, as she explains, she has already had a few awkward encounters since revealing her happy news in January.

"I may only be in my second trimester, but I've already noticed quite a few etiquette missteps when it comes to how people behave around someone who is expecting," she wrote.

Conrad then went on to detail the type of comments and behavior that she believes should be off limits. Rule No. 1: Don't press couples about when they plan to get pregnant.



"Any questioning, pressure, or even hinting about it usually just makes the couple uncomfortable," she wrote. "You also never know if someone may be privately struggling with fertility or has suffered through a recent miscarriage."



The LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl’s designer also warned that one should never ask when someone is due — unless they are “100 percent certain they are expecting.”

“There’s no bigger blow to someone’s self-confidence and body image than asking them if they are pregnant when they are not,” the Celebrate author continued. “So unless they already mentioned that they are expecting, it’s much better to hold your tongue.”



On a related note, Conrad advised her readers to never comment on the size of a woman’s baby bump: "Whether a woman is bigger than average or she's not showing as much as she thought she would be, keep in mind that it can be a very sensitive subject."



The Paper Crown designer concluded her post by telling those with pregnant pals to always ask permission before copping a feel of their friend’s growing belly.



"Even if you are a close friend or family member, it doesn't hurt to ask first before making a grab for the belly," she wrote. "No matter what your relationship to the mama-to-be is, keep in mind that it's much more pleasant to have someone politely ask if it is OK before groping your midsection."



Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

As previously reported, Conrad revealed her pregnancy via Instagram on January 1, when she shared a sonogram snap of her bundle of joy. “Happy New Year!” the California native — who married Tell, 36, in September 2014 — captioned the shot. “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…"



