Looking good, mama! Lauren Conrad, who’s pregnant and expecting her first child with husband William Tell, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 31, to show off her baby bump in a tiny bikini from her new swimwear line.

“It's finally here! I'm so excited to announce that my @lclaurenconrad beach collection just launched 👙!” the reality star-turned-fashion designer, 31, captioned a pic of herself rocking a coral two-piece. “The collection has all the swimsuits, coverups and beachy outfits you'll need to get ready for summer.”

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Conrad, who’s also sporting a floral coverup in the photo, added, “Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn't able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups like the one above! 🌴👙🌞.”

This isn’t the first time the Hills alum has put her growing belly on display via social media. Back in March, LC shared an adorable snap from her relaxing babymoon vacation.

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

“Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹,” Conrad wrote alongside the picturesque snap of her tummy, taken on a chaise lounge chair during a day at the beach.

As previously reported, the Celebrate author, who married Tell, 37, in a stunning wedding on the California coast in September 2014, announced in January that she and the aspiring lawyer were starting a family. “Happy New Year!” Conrad captioned a sonogram photo on Instagram. “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!