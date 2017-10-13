Her little lamby! Lauren Conrad brought her 3-month-old son, Liam, to his very first pumpkin patch — and he dressed up for the occasion!

"This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," the Laguna Beach alum, 31, wrote. In the pic, Conrad sits on a haystack as she holds up her baby boy.

Conrad and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their first child together on July 5. "He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!" she announced on social media at the time.

The Paper Crown fashion designer and Tell met on Valentine's Day in 2012 on a blind date. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September 2014 that they tied the knot in California.

There are plenty of Hills babies these days. Kristin Cavallari is a mom of three — Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 11 months — Audrina Patridge has a 16-month-old daughter named Kirra and Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt just welcomed son Gunner Stone earlier this month.

"He’ll probably be a pitcher, so when Gunner steps to the mound, he’s going to be gunning those throws down home plate," Pratt exclusively told Us of their newborn. “I only want him to work a few days for $30 million or so. As cool as NFL quarterback would be, it would just be hard for me to watch people smash my son and not run onto the field and smash them.”

As for Gunner and Conrad's son playing together one day? “Hopefully they’re on rival sports teams,” he said. "That’s what I‘m looking forward to.”

