She's glowing! Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon took to Twitter on Monday, August 7, to share her excitement after announcing that she's pregnant with her first child.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 17, shared photos of her sonogram, baby bump and fiancé Joshua Efird. "So now that the news is out me and josh are expecting a little one," she gushed. "So happy to start this new adventure with him. Love you baby."



Pumpkin announced her pregnancy in a video message released on Monday afternoon. "I don't know what I'm having yet, but if I had to bet because of all the girls in our family, I'm probably having a girl," she told fans. "Can you imagine another little f--king me running around? You guys are going to be f--ked!"



Courtesy Lauryn Shannon/Twitter

The reality star has a few reservations, though. "I'm really nervous about having a baby 'cause, I mean, it does have to come out of my hoo-ha," she said. "My baby daddy's head is, like, the size of a freakin' watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina."

The new addition will become Mama June Shannon's third grandchild, following daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's children, Kaitlyn, 5, and Kylee, 20 months. "I think Mama will be an all right grandma," Pumpkin said of Mama June, who is also the mother of Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 20, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 11. "I mean, she can't really see, but she'll do good."

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 premieres on WE tv in early 2018.

