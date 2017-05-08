LeAnn Rimes Talks Being a Stepmom: ‘It’s Pushed My Buttons’

She’s not sugarcoating it! LeAnn Rimes opened up in a new interview about being a stepmom to husband Eddie Cibrian’s sons, Mason and Jack, revealing that the role has been trying at times.

"When I was first around the kids, I didn't know what was expected of me. Little things that were so childlike about them that I didn't have about me. It's been a really big learning experience for me,” the country star, 34, told Refinery29 for a Q&A published on Monday, May 8. “It's pushed my buttons, which has always made me look and see where I need more healing on myself.”

She added, “It's been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that. That responsibility, to help raise kids, it's something that hits you really hard. It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it's a new experience every day."

Rimes — who was previously married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet from 2002 until 2010 — also told the site how her relationship with her stepsons has evolved over the years.

"I think parenting is challenging, period. I didn't really have a childhood, so for me it's interesting to be around kids that get to be kids. They were 2 and 6 when I was first around them, and now they are 10 and 13,” the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer said of Mason and Jack, whose mom is Cibrian’s ex-wife, Brandi Glanville. “To be around them, and to watch them have a childhood, it's been amazing to see. I greatly appreciate the fact that they have that piece of their lives, and we try to keep that part of their lives alive as much as possible.”

During her chat with R29, Rimes also shared that she, Cibrian, 43, and his kids celebrate Stepmom’s Day a week after Mother’s Day.

"I learned about Stepmom's Day a few years ago, which is the Sunday after Mother's Day. We celebrate with the kids as we have the last couple of years. We go to dinner and do the whole thing. I love the fact that there is a stepmom's day and an option [for stepparents to celebrate]. It's so different for each family. I love that we have a separate day and I think it's important that people know about it,” she explained. "I've been posting about it for the last couple of years on Instagram and Twitter and not many stepmoms know about it. For me, we have the kids half the time, so I feel like I am mothering, which is crazy as someone who has never had [biological] children before. I think it's great."

Rimes’ interview comes just weeks after she expressed how thankful she is to be a part of Cibrian’s kids’ lives in a touching six-year wedding anniversary Instagram post. "Happy 6 year anniversary! I didn't just become Mrs. Eddie Cibrian, I became a co-soul protector and lover of two little boys’ hearts," she wrote. "These six years and whatever lies beyond are God's greatest gift. #6yearsin #candyversary #6yearanniversary #happyanniversary #anniversarygift #stepmomlove #familylove #hubbylove #eddieandle #LovE #trust @eddiecibrian."

