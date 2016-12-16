Get these two a reality show! Megan Michell, a 13-year-old YouTuber from California, called on her dad to narrate a beauty tutorial — and he crushed it. The nearly four-minute video, published in November, recently went viral on Facebook with more than 40 million views, and for a good reason: comedy gold.

The vlogger’s father kicks things off by explaining that the E.L.F. brand primer his daughter uses for everyday makeup routine is “made from the sweat of elves.” He also breaks down what Too Faced products do —“If you don’t have enough face this will give you a little bit more face” — and pokes fun at Michell’s expensive face brush, saying, “I like this one because it makes me look fancy.”



The digs don’t stop there. As Michell applies eyeshadow from one of Urban Decay’s popular Naked palettes, he jokes, “This is a very expensive palette and I only use a couple of [shades], but don’t tell my dad because it’s kind of a waste.” Watch the hilarious video in its entirety above!

“That’s the kind of stuff my dad says all the time,” Michell told BuzzFeed. “So, when I first watched the video, I was just like, oh yeah, that’s my dad, whatever. So for other people to find it hilarious was super weird!”



The teen added that her father thinks she has way too much makeup. “But I think overall he’s proud that I do it as a hobby and not because I’m insecure or anything,” she told BuzzFeed. “He’s proud that I have something I’ve stuck to, that I have fun doing.”

