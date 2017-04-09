One more month! Zach and Tori Roloff celebrated the upcoming birth of their first child at a fun-filled baby shower on Saturday, April 8.

The Little People, Big World stars, who are set to welcome a baby boy in May, shared a series of sweet pictures from the celebration held at Zach's mother Amy Roloff's home in Hillsboro, Oregon.

"What a beautiful day," Tori captioned a cute Instagram photo of herself and Zach, 26, gazing into each other's eyes and cradling her baby bump. "Me Zach and Baby Roloff felt so showered with love today. I was so thankful to have so many of my favorite ladies surround baby and I today. Thank you so much mama, @amyjroloff , Cyndi, and @ericamiketree for such a perfect shower. I love you all. the wait is starting to kill me baby! Can't wait to hold you in my arms!"

So thankful for these ladies! 💙#obligatorybumppic #babyroloff A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Zach also shared a shot from the party on his Instagram account. "Can't wait to meet my baby boy!" he wrote. "After this baby shower, I think we are ready. This is going to be a breeze from here on out!"



Can't wait to meet my baby 👶 boy! After this baby shower, I think we are ready. This is going to be a breeze from here on out! 😉 A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

The parents-to-be, who wed in July 2015, announced last November that they're expecting their first little bundle of joy. In January, Tori revealed her baby's sex on Instagram, writing, "It's a boy! Zach and I are so excited to finally find out what we are having! We are so blessed to be able to share the moment with such close friends and family!"



Little People, Big World returns to TLC Tuesday, May 2, at 9 p.m. ET.



