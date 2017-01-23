Special first birthday :) A video posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

It’s party time! Briana Jungwirth took to Instagram on Saturday, January 21, to share a video of her ex Louis Tomlinson celebrating their son Freddie’s first birthday.



In the heartwarming clip, which you can watch above, the One Direction alum, 25, supports Freddie’s back as the toddler attempts to blow out the candle on his birthday cake.



In a subsequent post, L.A.-based stylist Jungwirth showed a close-up of Freddie’s cake, which featured a photo of the adorable baby and the following message: “Happy 1st birthday, Freddie.”



Later in the day, Tomlinson — who looks happier than ever in the sweet video — tweeted about marking the occasion with his son. “Had a special day today with my birthday boy,” the British heartthrob enthused to his 23.7 million followers. “Thanks for all the lovely messages!”



Freddie’s b-day bash comes less than two months after Tomlinson’s mother, Johannah Deakin, died on December 7 at age 43 following a battle with leukemia. The “Just Hold On” crooner opened up about his loss during a January 18 interview on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood.



"It's not really something I feel 100 percent comfortable talking too much about, but just quickly, when I first found out about the news, I did kind of want to throw the towel in," the young dad said. "But it was my mum who said to me that I just have to keep going. She told me very sternly that she wanted me to."



During his chat on the radio show, Tomlinson also opened up about fatherhood and revealed whether raising Freddie has had an effect on his music career.

"I don't think [Freddie's] changed my writing too much. It's not as if I'm writing songs about my son. I mean, I love him, obviously. It's affected how I am as a person a little bit. I mean, I'd like to say it's made me a bit more mature. I don't know if that's actually true," he explained. "I've sang to him a couple of times and they are nice lullabies."



