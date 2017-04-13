Now that’s one big dose of adorable! Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 12, to share a supersweet new photo of her 10-month-old son, Maverick, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney.

“Can we all just take a moment to soak up the cuteness overload of Mr. Maverick 😍,” the MTV personality, 25, captioned a photo of her little guy eating in his high chair.

John Phillips/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Bookout has posted a heart-melting pic of Maverick on social media. On March 7, she uploaded a snap of her youngest child chillin’ in his stroller as his older siblings, sister Jayde, 22 months, and 8-year-old brother Bentley — whom Bookout shares with ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards — ride their bikes. “ridin' stridin' strollin' 🚲💨,” the Bulletproof author wrote alongside the group shot. “#bennybaby#missjaydecarter #mrmaverick”

ridin' stridin' strollin' 🚲💨#bennybaby #missjaydecarter #mrmaverick A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Bookout and McKinney welcomed Maverick on May 31 of last year. The 16 and Pregnant alum shared the happy news with her fans via Twitter. "Mr. Maverick Reed has officially made his debut & completed our family. So much love, so many blessings!" she wrote at the time.

In February 2016, Bookout told Us Weekly that she found out she was pregnant in January 2016, just two days after McKinney asked for her hand in marriage. The Tennessee native — who tied the knot with McKinney in a romantic Florida ceremony last October — said that she couldn’t believe she’d be expanding her family yet again when her pregnancy test results came back positive.



“I was at the doctor, ironically, to get my birth control prescription refilled!” she told Us, initially joking that the doctor had the “wrong results” and “mixed them up.” Bookout also said that she and her hubby have no plans to add to their brood ever again. “There are going to be some permanent birth control decisions made,” she assured Us last year.

Teen Mom OG returns for its seventh season on MTV Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!