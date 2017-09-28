Seattle... Second time’s the charm. 😉 (and yes, both announcements are true) A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Macklemore is gonna have one more kid to love. The rapper — real name Ben Haggerty — is expecting his second child with wife Tricia Davis.

The 34-year-old shared the baby news with his more than 4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, September 28. “Tricia is pregnant, and today we are going to find out the gender of our child,” he announced. In the video, Tricia and daughter Sloane Ava Simone, 2, watch as Macklemore cuts into a cake.

“We’re having . . . a second night at KeyArena!” he exclaimed, holding up a sign that reads “Tickets on Sale Tomorrow.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Macklemore captioned the post: “Seattle . . . Second time’s the charm. (and yes, both announcements are true).”

Sadly, he didn’t reveal the sex of the baby!

The musician and Davis welcomed Sloane on May 29, 2015. He kept the birth a secret for two months, finally letting the world know in August when he and collaborator Ryan Lewis released “Growing Up,” which was written for the little girl.

When you're stressed and too busy with work and your husband takes your daughter to her first M's game so you can breathe #1DAD #badtothebone #edgar #1995forever A post shared by Tricia Davis (@baba_g) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Macklemore and Davis were married a month after welcoming their little girl, following a more than two-year engagement. He shared the news on social media, writing: “Got married on June 27th once the Supreme Court ruled same sex couples could too . . .”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!