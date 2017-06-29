Even pop stars need naps! Madonna took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, to share an adorable photo of her family snoozing on the couch, while her French Bulldog, Gypsy, was wide awake.

“Gypsy, will you please go to sleep,” the Grammy winner, 58, captioned the pic, which also featured her 11-year-old son, David, and 4-year-old twins, Esther and Stella, in a deep sleep. Thumb in her mouth, the Material Girl snoozed on the couch’s cushion above them with a fourth unidentified child.

Earlier this week, Madonna, an avid animal lover, also posted a video of Gypsy on Instagram. In the clip, the black-and-white pup, who the “Like a Virgin” songstress was gifted by her children on her 57th birthday, is prancing through a field of grass as dramatic music plays in the background. “Gypsy to the rescue,” the Queen of Pop wrote.

Gypsy to the Rescue🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

The “Living for Love” singer confirmed in February that she adopted Esther and Stella from Malawi. “I am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible,” she said at the time. Madonna often posts endearing photos of the twins on social media, most recently sharing a picture of one kissing a baby chicken.

💘🐣🌈💕 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Madonna is also a mom of daughter Lourdes, 20, with ex Carlos Leon and Rocco, 16, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, who she adopted David from Malawi with in 2006. The pop icon adopted Mercy, 11, from Malawi in 2009.

