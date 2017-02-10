Madonna has officially revealed the names of the twin girls she adopted from Malawi.

The Material Girl, 58, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 9 to write a post raising awareness for the orphanage where the little girls have spent their lives, up until now.



“There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old,” she wrote, before thanking the facilities’s directors for their dedication to the cause.



There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! 🙏🏻💘🌺🌸🌼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋😘💘🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

“Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!!”



The mom-of-six, used social media earlier in the day, to confirm the adoption of Estere and Stelle with a sweet photo of her holding hands with the four-year-olds.



I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

She said she was “overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” and thanked her friends and family for their support.



Madonna kept their birth names, and the girls will now join her four-strong brood, that already includes David and daughter Mercy James, both 11 and from Malawi, as well as Lourdes, 20 and Rocco, 16.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!







