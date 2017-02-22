Proud mama! Madonna shared a cute photo of her newly adopted twin daughters, Esther and Stella, wearing matching tracksuits and with big gold bows on their head via Instagram on Tuesday, February 21.

“Today’s Blessing brought to you by Adidas!” the pop star captioned the image of the 4-year-olds.

Madonna, 58, first announced via Instagram on February 8 that she was “overjoyed” after finalizing her adoption of the twins, who came from the same Malawi orphanage where she met son David in 2006.

The music icon is also mother to daughter Lourdes, 20, from her relationship with ex Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, 16, who she shares with her ex-husband, director Guy Ritchie. She is also mom to David, now 11, and daughter Mercy, also 11, who was adopted in 2009 and also hails from Malawi.

Her children have eagerly welcomed their new sisters into the family fold, a Madonna source told Us Weekly exclusively last week. “They love the twins,” the source said. “When Madonna said she wanted to adopt, her kids were all for it.”

The girls, who do not speak English and will have a Malawian caretaker with them to help ease their transition to their new life, are now living with Madonna, David and Mercy in the singer’s $40 million townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. (Daughter Lourdes is in college in Michigan while son Rocco lives with his dad in London.)

