Madonna wished her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, a happy 21st birthday on Saturday, October 14, with a series of sweet Instagram posts.

Sharing a photo of Leon talking to a child, the “Bitch I’m Madonna” singer, 59, wrote, “Whether you are In Cuba…..”

“Or in Kenya,” she captioned a photo of Leon talking to a group of African children.

“Or in our own backyard!!” she captioned a throwback photo snuggling with her daughter. “You are always in my heart!! Happy Birthday Lola. La Princessa.”

Madonna shares Lourdes, a senior at the University of Michigan (her mom’s alma mater), with ex Carlos Leon.

The fashionista, who attended Manhattan’s prestigious LaGuardia Performing Arts School and launched a teen clothing line, Material Girl, with her mom when she was just 13, is studying musical theatre and dance.

The singer, actress and director has five children in addition to Lourdes: 17-year-old son Rocco, whose father is Madonna’s ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, and adopted kids David Banda, 11, Mercy James, 11, and 5-year-old Esther and Stella Mwale, twins who she brought home from Malawi earlier this year.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she captioned an Instagram pic with her girls in February. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”

