Seeing double! Madonna posted an adorable Instagram snap of her adopted 4-year-old twins, Esther and Stella, sporting the same Mini Rodini red tracksuit while playing on a bear statue in Manhattan's Central Park on Monday, April 10.

“Sometimes its best to be an I Don’t Care Bear!” the singer captioned the precious pic.

This isn’t the first time Madonna dressed her girls in matching outfits. Just two days earlier, the pair donned the same white cat hoodie and jeans. Seemingly inspired by their adoptive mom’s musical chops, the two were taped singing "Shabbat Shalom."

As Us Weekly previously reported, the 58-year-old announced the adoption of her Malawi-born twins on February 8 via Instagram. According to a source, the pop legend’s other children — Lourdes, 20, with ex Carlos Leon, son Rocco, 16, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and adopted kids David and Mercy, 11 — “love the twins.” A source told Us, “When Madonna said she wanted to adopt, her kids were all for it.”

The twins currently live in the star’s $40 million townhouse in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.