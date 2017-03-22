So in love with these two! Moonlight star Mahershala Ali shared the cutest photo of himself holding his newborn daughter, Bari, via Instagram on Tuesday, March 21.

"Bari x Abu," he captioned the pic, along with a purple heart emoji. In the snapshot, the Oscar winner rests his hand on her back while she sits on his lap.

Bari x Abu 💜 A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Ali, 43, and his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, welcomed their first child together on February 22. He posted a photo of the mom-daughter duo two days later. "Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 2/22/17 #pisces," he captioned an Instagram photo of the pair in the hospital at the time.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ali and Sami-Karim tied the knot in 2013. The actor praised his longtime love while accepting the Best Supporting Actor statue for his role as Juan in Moonlight at the Academy Awards on February 26.

"Lastly, I just want to thank my wife, who was in her third trimester during awards season, who just had our daughter four days ago," he said at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process, and really carrying me through it all. So thank you, I really appreciate it. Peace and blessings."

