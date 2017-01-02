Is it go time? Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a photo of his pregnant fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd, in a hospital bed Monday, January 2, seemingly getting ready to give birth to their first child.

“But first … a little make up,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned the Instagram photo of Murgatroyd, 30, applying mascara from her hospital bed.



The dad-to-be also shared a video on Instagram an hour earlier of the couple driving to the hospital, perhaps hinting that Murgatroyd had gone into labor.

And Chmerkovskiy is prepared. In September, the dancing pro told Us Weekly that he’s always wanted to be a dad. "I'm ready! But I've been ready [to be a dad] since I was like 21," Chmerkovskiy, 36, told Us. "But now I know that I'm ready, I'm like, 'Thank God it didn't happen before,’” of Murgatroyd, he added, "I think she's going to be an amazing mom. We're going to look back on this process and say we had one of the easiest pregnancies."

