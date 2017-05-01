#DemBabies are growing up so quickly! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon reunited on Sunday, April 30, to celebrate their twins Monroe and Moroccan’s 6th birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The exes, who split in 2014, went on a bevy of rides with their mini-mes, including the Matterhorn Bobsleds. The twins also celebrated with their own decadent-looking Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed cakes.



The proud parents marked the happy occasion by posting a couple of Instagram photos in honor of their twins. Cannon shared a throwback snap of Monroe and Moroccan as newborns with the caption: "Seems like I just took this picture the other day!! Somebody stop the time from flying by.”

Carey added alongside her own throwback: "I can't believe it's been six years since you two came into this world to the live version of Fantasy.. 'the applause!!!' I love you both more each day. You are the light of my life." She added the hashtags, "#Supernatural #HappyBirthday #RocnRoe."

