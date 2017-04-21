Mariah Carey Reads 'Bedtime Stories' to Twins as Nick Cannon Sleeps

Dem babies! Mariah Carey has been spending some family time with twins Moroccan and Monroe — and ex-husband Nick Cannon.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

On April 21, the "Always Be My Baby" singer posted a sweet shot of her cuddling in bed and reading "bedtime stories" to the kids, 5, while Cannon, 36, snoozes nearby.

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

The friendly exes also spent the Easter holiday together, dyeing eggs with the children April 15.

Carey, who recently split from backup dancer Bryan Tanaka after five months of dating, reminisced about sharing sleeping space as a struggling artist in a December interview ahead of her docuseries, Mariah's World.

"I really play it up with the diamonds and the hair and the makeup and the this-and-the-that and the shoes and the whole ensemble, but honestly, is that me? I don’t really know. Yeah, part of it is me. I mean, would I be mad if someone gave me a new diamond bracelet? No. But that doesn’t mean that’s all I care about. Actually, I know what it feels like to be extremely poor, living on my own in New York — or actually live with like five girls all on mattresses on the floor."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!